Healthier tailgate options

It's football season, a time when fans tailgate for their favorite team. But just because you're snacking before the game doesn't mean you need to choose fatty options. Zeyad and Zaid Sbeih, who are franchisees at Pita Pit , visited ABC 7 to show a few healthier options for your next tailgate.Buffalo Chicken PitaIngredients:Grilled Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and ranchPreparation: Add all ingredients to a pita and wrap.Chicken CaesarIngredients:Grilled Chicken and Bacon, Romaine, Caesar and Parmesan.Preparation: Add all ingredients to a pita and wrap.