Healthier tailgate options

It's football season, a time when fans tailgate for their favorite team. But just because you're snacking before the game doesn't mean you need to choose fatty options. Zeyad and Zaid Sbeih, who are franchisees at Pita Pit , visited ABC 7 to show a few healthier options for your next tailgate.
Link: https://pitapitusa.com/
RECIPES:
Name of dish: Buffalo Chicken Pita
Ingredients:
Grilled Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and ranch
Preparation: Add all ingredients to a pita and wrap.
Name of dish: Chicken Caesar
Ingredients:
Grilled Chicken and Bacon, Romaine, Caesar and Parmesan.
Preparation: Add all ingredients to a pita and wrap.
Related Topics:
foodrecipehealthy recipes
foodrecipehealthy recipes