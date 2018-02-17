  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Funeral mass and procession for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer
FOOD & DRINK

Healthy eating with a slow cooker or instant pot

EMBED </>More Videos

The Zen of Slow Cooking offers easy and healthy meals. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Zen of Slow Cooking stopped by ABC7 to talk about healthy eating options for both slow cookers and instant pots.

Their gourmet spice blends were recently awarded Non-GMO Project Verification, certifying that there are no genetically modified organisms used in their products.

They also shared their recipe for Instant Pot Coq Au Vin.

Instant Pot Coq Au Vin (chicken in red wine)

INGREDIENTS:
2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 tbsp flour
1/2 tsp salt
2 tbsp olive oil
4 thick slices bacon, cut into 1cubes
12 baby onions, peeled,

8oz pack mushrooms, sliced
2 tsp / 4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 Coq au Vin Blend Slow Cooker Spice Blend
1/4 cup / 2 fl oz cognac or brandy (optional)
1 3/4 cups / 14 fl oz red wine *
*substitute 1 cup of the red wine for 1
cup chicken broth

PREPARE:
  • Toss the chicken in the flour and salt to coat

  • Heat oil in the Instant Pot on sauté function medium and cook bacon for 3 minutes

  • Push bacon to one side of the Instant Pot and add the floured chicken to the pot

  • Brown chicken for 3 minutes, turning once & stir in the baby onions, garlic, Coq Au Vin blend, mushrooms, tomato paste, cognac, and red wine

  • Secure the Instant Pot lid and pressure valve to Sealing

  • Press the Manual button and adjust the cook time to 15 minutes

  • Turn the dial to Venting and use Quick Pressure Release

  • Add creamy mashed potatoes or fresh egg noodles and a fresh green salad


For more information, visit: www.thezenofslowcooking.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhealthy recipesrecipe
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'The Roost Carolina Kitchen' brings Southern fare to the Loop
4 new businesses to check out in Fulton Market
Get a free cupcake at Sam's Club this weekend
Get to know River North's 3 newest eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Thousands mourn slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Funeral procession route for Commander Paul Bauer
Crypto-mining can slow down devices, run up electric bill
1 killed, 11 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican quake
Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of school shooting
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
3 injured in accidental shooting at Chicago hotel, police say
Show More
Russian operatives in election meddling indictment came to Illinois
See inside the nation's most spectacular hotel suites
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Get a free cupcake at Sam's Club this weekend
Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o play warriors in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
More News
Top Video
Infant from Puerto Rico has lifesaving surgery in Oak Lawn
Company gives small businesses, nonprofits free promo products
Chicago Auto Show celebrates Hispanic heritage
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video