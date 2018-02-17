Healthy eating with a slow cooker or instant pot

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Zen of Slow Cooking stopped by ABC7 to talk about healthy eating options for both slow cookers and instant pots.
Their gourmet spice blends were recently awarded Non-GMO Project Verification, certifying that there are no genetically modified organisms used in their products.
They also shared their recipe for Instant Pot Coq Au Vin.
Instant Pot Coq Au Vin (chicken in red wine)
INGREDIENTS:
2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 tbsp flour
1/2 tsp salt
2 tbsp olive oil
4 thick slices bacon, cut into 1cubes
12 baby onions, peeled,
8oz pack mushrooms, sliced
2 tsp / 4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 Coq au Vin Blend Slow Cooker Spice Blend
1/4 cup / 2 fl oz cognac or brandy (optional)
1 3/4 cups / 14 fl oz red wine *
*substitute 1 cup of the red wine for 1
cup chicken broth
PREPARE:
- Toss the chicken in the flour and salt to coat
- Heat oil in the Instant Pot on sauté function medium and cook bacon for 3 minutes
- Push bacon to one side of the Instant Pot and add the floured chicken to the pot
- Brown chicken for 3 minutes, turning once & stir in the baby onions, garlic, Coq Au Vin blend, mushrooms, tomato paste, cognac, and red wine
- Secure the Instant Pot lid and pressure valve to Sealing
- Press the Manual button and adjust the cook time to 15 minutes
- Turn the dial to Venting and use Quick Pressure Release
- Add creamy mashed potatoes or fresh egg noodles and a fresh green salad
For more information, visit: www.thezenofslowcooking.com