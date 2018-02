Healthy eating with a slow cooker or instant pot

Toss the chicken in the flour and salt to coat



Heat oil in the Instant Pot on sauté function medium and cook bacon for 3 minutes



Push bacon to one side of the Instant Pot and add the floured chicken to the pot



Brown chicken for 3 minutes, turning once & stir in the baby onions, garlic, Coq Au Vin blend, mushrooms, tomato paste, cognac, and red wine



Secure the Instant Pot lid and pressure valve to Sealing



Press the Manual button and adjust the cook time to 15 minutes



Turn the dial to Venting and use Quick Pressure Release



Add creamy mashed potatoes or fresh egg noodles and a fresh green salad

The Zen of Slow Cooking stopped by ABC7 to talk about healthy eating options for both slow cookers and instant pots.Their gourmet spice blends were recently awarded Non-GMO Project Verification, certifying that there are no genetically modified organisms used in their products.They also shared their recipe for Instant Pot Coq Au Vin.INGREDIENTS:2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs2 tbsp flour1/2 tsp salt2 tbsp olive oil4 thick slices bacon, cut into 1cubes12 baby onions, peeled,8oz pack mushrooms, sliced2 tsp / 4 cloves garlic, minced1 tbsp tomato paste1 Coq au Vin Blend Slow Cooker Spice Blend1/4 cup / 2 fl oz cognac or brandy (optional)1 3/4 cups / 14 fl oz red wine **substitute 1 cup of the red wine for 1cup chicken brothPREPARE:For more information, visit: www.thezenofslowcooking.com