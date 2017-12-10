FOOD & DRINK

Holiday food for Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins at sundown on December 10, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins at sundown on December 10, 2017. The eight day Jewish holiday is filled with traditions and fun. The holiday commemorates the victory of Judah Maccabee and his followers - the Hasmoneans - over the army of the Syrian king, Antiochus IV. As the story goes, when the Jews recaptured the Temple in Jerusalem, they found it to be defiled and all the oil pots for lighting the ner tamid (eternal light) were smashed. Only one pot of sacred oil, enough for one day, was found. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight days, long enough for more oil to be made. To help celebrate the Hanukkah season, Jon Soble from Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli visited ABC 7 to share the history of the holiday and show how to create a few traditional Hanukkah treats.

Link: www.maxandbennys.com
Recipe: Potato Pancakes

Ingredients:
2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid) You can also use Sweet Potatoes
1/2 yellow onion, ground,
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 cup flour,

1 teaspoon salt,
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder,
1 teaspoon baking powder,
6 eggs

Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth.
2. Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan a
3. 2-3 minutes each side.
4. Remove and set aside.
5. After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown.
6. Served with applesauce and sour cream.
