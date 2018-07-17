FOOD & DRINK

IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today

EMBED </>More Videos

Ihop is bringing back 60 cent pancakes on July 17. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

What's better than a stack of hot, fluffy pancakes dripping with butter and syrup? Nothing, except perhaps for CHEAP pancakes.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17, celebrate IHOP's 60th birthday with 60 cent short stacks of its famous flapjacks at participating restaurants nationwide.

No coupon is necessary, but the offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.

On the heels of the announcement that 60 cent pancakes are making a comeback, IHOP also admitted changing its name to IHOB, International House of Burgers, was all a stunt.

The company said in a tweet, "We'd never turn our back on pancakes except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers."

If you feel lied to, you could always cope with cheap pancakes.

Related Topics:
foodbreakfastdealsrestaurants
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels opens at Navy Pier
Falcon Eddy's Barbecue debuts in downtown Evanston
Mexican eats: Check out 3 new spots in Chicago
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
Trial date set for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald police shooting
SUV slams into Homewood Dairy Queen; owners plan to rebuild
Trump: 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Water Pik recalls electric toothbrush for fire hazard
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
MGM Resorts reportedly sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Show More
Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
More News