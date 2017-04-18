Ji, What a Find: BLT sandwiches at Cafe Marie-Jeanne and Fat Shallot

Ji went in search of the perfect BLT sandwich. What she found was two restaurants that make the classic sandwich with a delicious twist.First, she went to a restaurant in the Humboldt Park neighborhood that named their BLT after the neighborhood. It's called the "HMBLT" and the "HM" stands for herring mayonnaise.The second was started by a husband and wife duo that opened a food truck in 2013 and recently opened a brick and mortar spot inside Revival Food Hall in Chicago's Loop neighborhood. It's called, Fat Shallot and they serve up classic sandwiches made to order around the Chicago area.For more information on Café Marie-Jeanne please visit:For more information on Fat Shallot, visit: