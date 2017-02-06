  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: This year's Oscar nominees are being honored today in Beverly Hills. Watch as artist Mona Shafer Edwards live sketches the red carpet arrivals...
JI WHAT A FIND

Ji What a Find: Valentine's Day spots in Chicago

Ji found some Chicago spots to take your Valentine. (WLS)

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Ji went looking for somewhere sweet to go this Valentine's Day.

The first was a Bucktown restaurant known for their rich chocolate desserts and hot chocolate drinks. Mindy's HotChocolate features hot chocolate drinks ranging from peppermint to old fashioned and are served with a house made marshmallow.

Then, Ji's sweet tooth took her to a Gold Coast Restaurant called Maple & Ash that serves a two-tiered ice cream "Sundae Service." The service includes three flavors of ice cream and twelve different toppings that are brought to you at your table.

For more information on Mindy's HotChocolate, visit: http://www.hotchocolatechicago.com/

For more information on Maple & Ash, visit: http://mapleandash.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEJi What A Findvalentine's day
