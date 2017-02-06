Ji What a Find: Valentine's Day spots in Chicago

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Ji went looking for somewhere sweet to go this Valentine's Day.
The first was a Bucktown restaurant known for their rich chocolate desserts and hot chocolate drinks. Mindy's HotChocolate features hot chocolate drinks ranging from peppermint to old fashioned and are served with a house made marshmallow.
Then, Ji's sweet tooth took her to a Gold Coast Restaurant called Maple & Ash that serves a two-tiered ice cream "Sundae Service." The service includes three flavors of ice cream and twelve different toppings that are brought to you at your table.
For more information on Mindy's HotChocolate, visit: http://www.hotchocolatechicago.com/
For more information on Maple & Ash, visit: http://mapleandash.com/
