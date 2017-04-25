FOOD

Jimmy John's bringing back $1 subs

On Tuesday, Jimmy John's announced on Twitter and Facebook that they will be bringing back their $1 sub day.

The company Tweeted out that they will be selling their subs for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.

The company also ran the promotion last year as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.


The sandwich company put a stop to earlier rumors that the $1 sandwich day would be on April 21.

