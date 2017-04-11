  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago police discuss fatal shooting of Cook County judge...NOW
Live scorpion found in bag of spinach, couple says

A couple from Chevy Chase, Maryland got a scary surprise when they opened a bag of spinach. (WPVI)

CHEVY CHASE, Md. --
A couple from Maryland got a scary surprise when they opened a bag of spinach.

They say they found a live scorpion inside.

The couple bought the spinach at a Giant food store in Chevy Chase.

Giant has issued a statement saying customer satisfaction is its highest priority and that the company is working to ensure this is an isolated incident.

Sri Sindhusha Boddapati of Chevy Chase tells news outlets that she was making lunch on Monday when she noticed something crawling inside the bag.

She says she initially thought it was a cricket but realized it was a scorpion after capturing it in a water bottle.

Her husband, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula, took the bottle to the Landover store where they bought the spinach. He says he asked store officials to stop selling the spinach, but they refused.

In a statement, Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, described what happened as an "isolated incident." The company says it is taking steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
