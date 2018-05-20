FOOD & DRINK

Meli Cafe spring specials

If you follow Meli Cafe on social media, you know they are huge fans of ABC7. (WLS)

Chef Juan Esquivel Arias and Angelo Georgacopoulos joined ABC7 Sunday to talk about some spring specials, including the ABC7 Skillet created by Mark and Stacey.

ABC 7 Weekend Heaven Skillet

Ingredients:
3 Tbs. unsalted butter
2 large red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/4 cup water
1 small red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 avocado sliced

5-6 pieces of bacon, cooked and diced
cup cheddar cheese
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
2 Tbs. olive oil
4 eggs

Directions:

Sauté the vegetables
Preheat an oven to 200F.

In a large fry pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the potato and water. Cover and cook until the potato is almost tender and the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Add the bacon & bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and divide the hash among individual plates.

Cook the eggs
In a large fry pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Working with 1 egg at a time, break the eggs into the pan, cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the eggs reach the desired level of doneness, about 3 minutes. Place 1 egg on top of each serving of skillet and serve immediately.

Link: www.melicafe.com
