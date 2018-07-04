FOOD & DRINK

Naperville Ribfest underway after temporary evacuation Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

You can find good barbecue and some of the best music acts in Naperville at Ribfest. (WLS)

By and Jesse Kirsch
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Ribest in Naperville was back on Wednesday night after a temporary evacuation due to lightning just before 6 p.m.

Via Twitter, the festival announced that musician Melissa Etheridge would perform at 7:40 p.m., followed by the Stray Cats and that fireworks will go on as planned at 10 p.m.



Summer sun is reared its ugly head at Naperville's yearly Ribfest, but no one seemed to mind.

"I love the heat. I love it, love it, love it, love it!" said Ribfest goer Rose Edwards.

Another attendee, Rosie Alvarez, tried beating the heat with umbrellas.

"Trying to stay in the shade, that's what it's all about. And then enjoy some nice, yummy ribs," she said.

The ribs are the star of the show here: Slab after slab is smoked, sauced, sliced and served up to a hungry crowd.

Ribfest goer John Patterson said he appreciated the variety of offerings.

"You have a tremendous variety, from Memphis to national champions so you can sample them and find out which you like best," he said.

And the competition is fierce.

"If I don't let the other guys win every now and then, it's not a competition," said Jim Clayton, of Texas Outlaw Barbecue. "They cry a lot."

"Some people say it's the sauce. Some people say it's the rub. I think it's the cook!" said Dan Johnson, of Johnson's Southern Style BBQ, about what makes his ribs stand out.

WATCH: A behind-the-scenes look at Ribfest's food
EMBED More News Videos

You can find good barbecue and some of the best music acts in Naperville at Ribfest.



Mark Link, from Uncle Bub's Barbecue, said fan feedback is the real prize.

"When they come back when you're on that grill and it's really hot, and they say, 'These are awesome ribs,' it's nice to hear. It's a nice feeling," he said.

The pros also offered advice to beat the heat.

"Lots of water, lots of shade. Maybe a fan to cool yourself off," one cook said.

"Drink a lot of water and I gotta keep in the back of my mind, 'It's ok Mark, you're going to lose 10 to 20 pounds this whole time, so it's ok,'" Link said.

Ribfest is about something bigger than food, too. The event is a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which has raised more than $16 million over 31 years and invested it back into the community to fight domestic violence and more.

"Prevention of abuse, domestic and child abuse and we support so many agencies -- over 50 right here in the community," said Robin Choquette, president of the Exchange Club of Naperville.

As a survivor, Rena Cooper knows first-hand the difference positive advocates can make in dangerous situations.

"So to know that these dollars are going towards that, it does something inside of me to make me feel happy because somebody's life will be saved. Some child will be not abused anymore or taken out of a home where abuse is there," she said.

Ribfest runs through July 7 and there is lots to look forward to. For more online ticket and event information, visit www.ribfest.net.

ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmusiclive musicribfestNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Naperville Ribfest 2018
FOOD & DRINK
Morton's The Steakhouse chef demonstrates recipes for your holiday barbecue
The River Kitchen and Bar opens its doors in Lakeview
Gyro-focused Piggie Smalls makes its debut in Wells Street Market
Quell your cravings for modern American fare at 3 new Chicago eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police apprehend Statue of Liberty climber
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
Video shows stranded Thai boys smiling with rescuer in cave
Woman, 92, allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
July Fourth in Chicago: Fireworks, parades, food and fun
California family says dog was killed in trainer's home
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
Chicago Proud: Neighbors build wheelchair ramp for Carpentersville man who lost legs in parasailing accident
Show More
Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon
Trump administration seeks end to affirmative action in schools
Bourbon warehouse collapses near Louisville, Kentucky
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
More News