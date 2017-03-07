FOOD & DRINK

On The Table program returns for fourth year

A unique program kicked off in Chicago on Tuesday that's designed to bring people together to discuss issues that matter most to them.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A unique program kicked off in Chicago on Tuesday that's designed to bring people together to discuss issues that matter most to them.

It's called On The Table. The idea is simple: Host a mealtime conversation and connect people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

This is the fourth year for the event and organizers are looking for hosts right now.

Terry Mazany, the president and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust stopped by ABC 7 to talk more about On The Table.

To learn more or to sign up to host an On the Table conversation, visit onthetable.com or call 866-737-6951.

Join the On the Table 2017 conversation on social media using the hashtag #OnTheTable2017.
