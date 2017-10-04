WINDY CITY LIVE

Plainfield chef vies for "Best Baker in America" on Food Network

EMBED </>More Videos

Plainfield chef Andy Chlebana will compete on the Food Network's "Best Baker in America." (WLS)

Master chef Andy Chlebana grew up in Oak Forest and lives in Plainfield. Now, he's a culinary arts professor at Joliet Junior College.

Two years ago, he won the champion title on Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship."

Now, he has returned to the network to compete against a new group of culinary professionals to earn the title of "Best Baker in America."

The brand-new series premiered 9 p.m. Sept. 27 on the food Food Network.

Chef Chlebana stopped by to talk about his passion for baking, competing on TV and shows us some great fall treats!

Find out more about Food Network's "Best Bake in America," visit:
http://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/best-baker-in-america

Twitter: @FoodNetwork
Facebook: @FoodNetwork
Twitter: @AndyChlebana
