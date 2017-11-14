FOOD & DRINK

Portillo's delivery now serving Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's getting easier to satisfy your craving for a Portillo's hot dog and chocolate cake now that the Oak Brook-based chain is expanding its delivery service.

The restaurant announced Tuesday that it is partnering with DoorDash, a San Francisco-based food delivery service. Earlier this year, Portillo's tried partnering with GrubHub for delivery service, but the company said DoorDash offered better geographical coverage for the chain's national rollout.

Delivery will be available from 49 Portillo's locations across the country, including all of its restaurants in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. All orders incur a $5 delivery fee.

Customers can visit portillos.com to find the delivery location nearest to them.
