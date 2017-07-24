FOOD & DRINK

Portillo's extends lemon cake revival through August

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's has extended its revival of the chain's beloved lemon cake through August 30.

Portillo's originally announced it would bring back the nostalgic dessert from June 13 to July 31 after a Reddit user offered $300 to anyone who could get him a cake. It had been off the menu for 10 years.

Once the post went viral Portillo's offered to make a lemon cake just for him, and in response he started an online petition to get the cake back on the menu. It worked, sort of, as the restaurant agreed to a limited-time revival.


Portillo's has now extended the cake's availability by the slice and whole cake through Aug. 30. After that, they said, the cake will have to go back into retirement... at least until next year.

The lemon cake costs $3.09 for a slice and $19.49 for an entire cake.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcakeportillosredditChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Portillo's lemon cake lovers, rejoice!
FOOD & DRINK
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
Something new for National Tequila Day
Cold brew coffee on tap at Fairgrounds, Werewolf, and others
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in Beecher crash
6 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
Illinois governor calls another special session on education
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Trump son-in-law Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
Metra employee injured after train derails in rail yard
Show More
Driver charged in smuggling-related deaths of 10 immigrants
2 charged after CPD officer wounded in Back of the Yards
iRover hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard
Parents of sick baby Charlie Gard withdraw legal action
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos