Back by popular demand, Portillo's will serve up its legendary lemon cake starting Tuesday and running through September 10.To celebrate, the restaurant chain put out a video showing all of the ways the dessert can alleviate everyday stresses.After being retired for more than a decade, the lemon cake made its triumphant return to Portillo's last year when a Reddit user put up a $300 bounty for anyone who could get their hands on the recipe.