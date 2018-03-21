PORTILLOS

Portillo's offers chocolate cake slices for 55 cents

(Portillo's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's is offering its customers a cheap treat in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 55-cent slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake on Wednesday, April 4.

The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last. To receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entree, such as a sandwich, hot dog, entree salad or ribs.

There is a limit of one slice per customer and the deal is only good if you're dining in or driving through.

Customers can visit portillos.com/freecake to receive a slice of cake on their birthday.

Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true.
