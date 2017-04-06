PORTILLOS

Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary

It may be Portillo's 54th birthday, but the famed Chicago hot dog chain is the one giving out gifts! (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It may be Portillo's 54th anniversary, but the famed Chicago hot dog chain is the one giving out gifts!

To celebrate, pieces of chocolate cake are just 54 cents on Thursday. And with prices that good, the company's expecting bigger-than-usual turnout.

To meet demand, Portillo's is churning out 15,000 cakes - that's 150,000 slices, which is more than three times the average number sold each day.

At the Canal and Taylor location, employees made 300 cakes last night just to keep up with the pace. Hurry up and get yours before the party's over!
