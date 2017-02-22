FOOD & DRINK

Recipes for celebrating National Margarita Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wednesday is National Margarita Day! (WLS)

Wednesday is National Margarita Day! It's a day to honor the most popular tequila cocktail to hit U.S. bars nationwide.

With this in mind, acclaimed Chicago mixologist Jennifer Contraveos has mixed up a variety of unique takes on the traditional margarita, spicing up the recipe with a range of different flavor combinations and techniques, currently trending in the realm of mixology. Whether that means mixing multiple spirits together, or playing with brightly colored ingredients, the uniqueness of each crafted cocktail shines through in just a single sip.

Hibiscus Ginger Margarita

2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
oz. Perfect Puree Hibiscus
oz. Perfect Puree Ginger Sour
oz. fresh lime juice
2 dashes of Fee brother grapefruit bitters
Top with splash of Topochico mineral water

In a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice except Topochico, shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime peel and dash of cinnamon powder.

Cazadores Highland Margarita

2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
oz. St-Germain
oz. Agave syrup
3 oz. Fresh grapefruit juice
oz. Fresh lime juice
Pinch of salt

In a mixing glass combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Salt optional.

Blood Orange Margarita

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco
oz. agave syrup
oz. fresh lime juice
1 oz. perfect puree blood orange
2 dashes grapefruit bitters
Sal de Gusano de Maguey rim
Orange slice garnish

In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with orange slice.

Jalepeno Margarita

1 part Tequila Cazadores Reposado
part premium triple sec (Cointreau)
part Agave nectar
part lime juice
part lemon juice
1 slice of jalapeno

Combine all the ingredients, besides jalapeno with ice. Shake with slice of jalapeno and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge.

Pumpkin Margarita

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz. Bols Pumpkin Spice liquor
2 oz. Orange juice
oz. lemon juice
Dash of cinnamon powder

In a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Cinnamon sugar rim glass and orange peel for garnish.

Winter Blackberry Ginger Margarita

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
3/4 oz. Perfect Puree Blackberry
3/4 oz. agave nectar
3/4 oz. Fresh lime juice
1 slice of ginger
Salt rim optional

In a mixing glass muddle slice of ginger add the rest of the ingredients with ice shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh blackberry.
Related Topics:
foodrecipemargaritas
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
'Golden Girls'-inspired cafe now open in NYC
Milwaukee's culinary scene offers more than just beer, brats and curds
EXTRA COURSE: Dandan's secret dinner club
Zima, 1990s-era clear malt beverage, to return, reports say
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
Blue Island barricade situation ends
CPS Latino Advisory Committee members resigning in protest of budget cuts
Man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Powerball lottery jackpot at $403M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
Mom sends son trash-filled 'care package'
Dad killed by deputies after 11-year-old finds mom stabbed to death
Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Chicago Weather: Record warmth continues Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
CPS Latino Advisory Committee members resigning in protest of budget cuts
Chicago Weather: Record warmth continues Wednesday
After 140 days, premature baby to leave Mount Sinai NICU
More Video