Recipes for celebrating National Margarita Day

Wednesday is National Margarita Day! It's a day to honor the most popular tequila cocktail to hit U.S. bars nationwide.With this in mind, acclaimed Chicago mixologist Jennifer Contraveos has mixed up a variety of unique takes on the traditional margarita, spicing up the recipe with a range of different flavor combinations and techniques, currently trending in the realm of mixology. Whether that means mixing multiple spirits together, or playing with brightly colored ingredients, the uniqueness of each crafted cocktail shines through in just a single sip.2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposadooz. Perfect Puree Hibiscusoz. Perfect Puree Ginger Souroz. fresh lime juice2 dashes of Fee brother grapefruit bittersTop with splash of Topochico mineral waterIn a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice except Topochico, shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime peel and dash of cinnamon powder.2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposadooz. St-Germainoz. Agave syrup3 oz. Fresh grapefruit juiceoz. Fresh lime juicePinch of saltIn a mixing glass combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Salt optional.1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blancooz. agave syrupoz. fresh lime juice1 oz. perfect puree blood orange2 dashes grapefruit bittersSal de Gusano de Maguey rimOrange slice garnishIn a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with orange slice.1 part Tequila Cazadores Reposadopart premium triple sec (Cointreau)part Agave nectarpart lime juicepart lemon juice1 slice of jalapenoCombine all the ingredients, besides jalapeno with ice. Shake with slice of jalapeno and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge.1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado1 oz. Bols Pumpkin Spice liquor2 oz. Orange juiceoz. lemon juiceDash of cinnamon powderIn a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Cinnamon sugar rim glass and orange peel for garnish.1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado3/4 oz. Perfect Puree Blackberry3/4 oz. agave nectar3/4 oz. Fresh lime juice1 slice of gingerSalt rim optionalIn a mixing glass muddle slice of ginger add the rest of the ingredients with ice shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh blackberry.