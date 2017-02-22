Recipes for celebrating National Margarita Day

With this in mind, acclaimed Chicago mixologist Jennifer Contraveos has mixed up a variety of unique takes on the traditional margarita, spicing up the recipe with a range of different flavor combinations and techniques, currently trending in the realm of mixology. Whether that means mixing multiple spirits together, or playing with brightly colored ingredients, the uniqueness of each crafted cocktail shines through in just a single sip.
Hibiscus Ginger Margarita
2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
oz. Perfect Puree Hibiscus
oz. Perfect Puree Ginger Sour
oz. fresh lime juice
2 dashes of Fee brother grapefruit bitters
Top with splash of Topochico mineral water
In a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice except Topochico, shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime peel and dash of cinnamon powder.
Cazadores Highland Margarita
2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
oz. St-Germain
oz. Agave syrup
3 oz. Fresh grapefruit juice
oz. Fresh lime juice
Pinch of salt
In a mixing glass combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Salt optional.
Blood Orange Margarita
1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco
oz. agave syrup
oz. fresh lime juice
1 oz. perfect puree blood orange
2 dashes grapefruit bitters
Sal de Gusano de Maguey rim
Orange slice garnish
In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with orange slice.
Jalepeno Margarita
1 part Tequila Cazadores Reposado
part premium triple sec (Cointreau)
part Agave nectar
part lime juice
part lemon juice
1 slice of jalapeno
Combine all the ingredients, besides jalapeno with ice. Shake with slice of jalapeno and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge.
Pumpkin Margarita
1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz. Bols Pumpkin Spice liquor
2 oz. Orange juice
oz. lemon juice
Dash of cinnamon powder
In a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks. Cinnamon sugar rim glass and orange peel for garnish.
Winter Blackberry Ginger Margarita
1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
3/4 oz. Perfect Puree Blackberry
3/4 oz. agave nectar
3/4 oz. Fresh lime juice
1 slice of ginger
Salt rim optional
In a mixing glass muddle slice of ginger add the rest of the ingredients with ice shake vigorously and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh blackberry.