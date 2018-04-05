Recipes to 'Spring Clean' your body

The founder of BalancedBabe.com, Sarah Baker, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share a full day meal plan to "spring clean" your body for the warmer weather.
Recipes featured on the show:
Avocado Toast-ada (serves 2)
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados mashed
- 2 clove garlic diced
- 1/2 red onion
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 1 whole wheat tortillas
- 1 lime
Instructions:
1: Mash the avocado, dice the garlic and onion, and in a mixing bowl, mix together the avocado, garlic, onion, and cayenne pepper
2: Toast the tortillas in the oven at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes or in a toaster.
3: Place the tortillas on a serving dish, add the avocado mixture on top of the tortillas.
4: Chop your cilantro and place the cilantro on top to garnish
5: Cut the lime in half and squeeze each half on each piece of avocado "toast"
Dairy free asparagus soup
Ingredients:
- 2-3 tbsp ghee butter, or vegan butter, or coconut oil
- 1 white onion chopped
- 3 cloves garlic chopped
- 3 cups of asparagus, chopped and woody ends removed
- 5 cups of low sodium veggie broth (or bone broth)
- 1 tsp black pepper
- pinch of Himalayan salt
- 1 lemon
- 1 cup canellini beans
Instructions:
1. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive or butter of your choice. Add the chopped garlic and onion and cook over medium heat until both the garlic and onion are translucent, about 6-8 minutes.
2. Add the asparagus, broth, canellini beans, and salt and pepper to the pot. Bring soup to a boil and lower to a simmer. Cover pot and cook for 20-25 minutes until asparagus is very tender.
3. Take off the stove and puree the soup until smooth, either in a blender, food processer or with an immersion blender in the pot. Serve and enjoy!
Cauliflower fried rice
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower, grated (with a food processor or cheese grater)
- 10 oz Frozen stir fry veggie blend: peas, carrots, water chestnuts, broccoli, snap peas
- 3-4 garlic cloves diced
- 1/2 cup white onion diced
- 2 tbsp coconut oil or vegan butter spread
- 3-4 tbsp coconut aminos or liquid aminos
- Tofu, 2 eggs, or 4oz chicken (optional protein)
Instructions:
1: Grate the cauliflower, and set aside. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil or butter of your choice. Add the chopped garlic and onion and cook over medium heat until translucent, about 6-8 minutes.
2: Add the frozen stir fry vegetable blend, and cook until tender - about 10 minutes.
3: Add the cauliflower and coconut aminos, and cook for an additional 7-10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender but not soggy.
Notes: If you decide to add chicken to your stir fry, add the chicken first before the frozen veggies and cook until well done before you add any additional ingredients.
Chia seed yogurt parfait
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt
- 2-3 tsp of Chia seeds
- 2-3 tbsp honey
- 1/2 cup grain free granola
- 1/2 cup blueberries or raspberries
Instructions:
- In a bowl, add the yogurt, honey, and chia seeds together and mix well.
- Divide the mixture in two cups or serving bowls, top with a layer of grain free granola followed by the 1/2 cup of berries
- Drizzle some extra honey on top for desired sweetness
For more information or additional recipes, please visit BalancedBabe.com.
