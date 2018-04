Recipes to 'Spring Clean' your body

The founder of BalancedBabe.com , Sarah Baker, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share a full day meal plan to "spring clean" your body for the warmer weather.Recipes featured on the show:Ingredients:- 2 avocados mashed- 2 clove garlic diced- 1/2 red onion- pinch of cayenne pepper- 1 bunch of cilantro- 1 whole wheat tortillas- 1 limeInstructions:1: Mash the avocado, dice the garlic and onion, and in a mixing bowl, mix together the avocado, garlic, onion, and cayenne pepper2: Toast the tortillas in the oven at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes or in a toaster.3: Place the tortillas on a serving dish, add the avocado mixture on top of the tortillas.4: Chop your cilantro and place the cilantro on top to garnish5: Cut the lime in half and squeeze each half on each piece of avocado "toast"Ingredients:- 2-3 tbsp ghee butter, or vegan butter, or coconut oil- 1 white onion chopped- 3 cloves garlic chopped- 3 cups of asparagus, chopped and woody ends removed- 5 cups of low sodium veggie broth (or bone broth)- 1 tsp black pepper- pinch of Himalayan salt- 1 lemon- 1 cup canellini beansInstructions:1. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive or butter of your choice. Add the chopped garlic and onion and cook over medium heat until both the garlic and onion are translucent, about 6-8 minutes.2. Add the asparagus, broth, canellini beans, and salt and pepper to the pot. Bring soup to a boil and lower to a simmer. Cover pot and cook for 20-25 minutes until asparagus is very tender.3. Take off the stove and puree the soup until smooth, either in a blender, food processer or with an immersion blender in the pot. Serve and enjoy!Ingredients:- 1 head of cauliflower, grated (with a food processor or cheese grater)- 10 oz Frozen stir fry veggie blend: peas, carrots, water chestnuts, broccoli, snap peas- 3-4 garlic cloves diced- 1/2 cup white onion diced- 2 tbsp coconut oil or vegan butter spread- 3-4 tbsp coconut aminos or liquid aminos- Tofu, 2 eggs, or 4oz chicken (optional protein)Instructions:1: Grate the cauliflower, and set aside. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil or butter of your choice. Add the chopped garlic and onion and cook over medium heat until translucent, about 6-8 minutes.2: Add the frozen stir fry vegetable blend, and cook until tender - about 10 minutes.3: Add the cauliflower and coconut aminos, and cook for an additional 7-10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender but not soggy.Notes: If you decide to add chicken to your stir fry, add the chicken first before the frozen veggies and cook until well done before you add any additional ingredients.Ingredients:- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt- 2-3 tsp of Chia seeds- 2-3 tbsp honey- 1/2 cup grain free granola- 1/2 cup blueberries or raspberriesInstructions:- In a bowl, add the yogurt, honey, and chia seeds together and mix well.- Divide the mixture in two cups or serving bowls, top with a layer of grain free granola followed by the 1/2 cup of berries- Drizzle some extra honey on top for desired sweetnessFor more information or additional recipes, please visit BalancedBabe.com