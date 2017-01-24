Today's Top Stories
WINDY CITY LIVE
South Side restaurants: The Crazy Crab & 5 Loaves Eatery
WCL featured the Crazy Crab and 5 Loaves Eatery. (WLS)
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 02:25PM
The Crazy Crab
9204 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park
Website:
www.thecrazycrabchicago.com
5 Loaves Eatery
405 E. 75th St., Chicago
Website:
www.5loaveschicago.com/
food
Windy City LIVE
