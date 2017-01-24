WINDY CITY LIVE

South Side restaurants: The Crazy Crab & 5 Loaves Eatery

EMBED </>More News Videos

WCL featured the Crazy Crab and 5 Loaves Eatery. (WLS)

The Crazy Crab
9204 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park

Website: www.thecrazycrabchicago.com

5 Loaves Eatery

405 E. 75th St., Chicago
Website: www.5loaveschicago.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Shemekia Copeland prepares for Chicago Voices Concert
Actress Danielle Savre stars in Tyler Perry's "Too close to home"
ABC7 kicks off 'Chicago Proud' series
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Vegetables are star at Bad Hunter in West Loop
Extra Course: White chocolate parsnip dessert at Bad Hunter
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago man killed by off-duty Robbins officer was shot in back, autopsy says
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Miami University student from Gurnee found dead in dorm
Virginia Mother and 2 Young Children Mysteriously Disappear
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpace same period in 2016
Dad shot, killed in front of son during online sale transaction
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash honored with escort
Show More
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Erin Andrews reveals cervical cancer battle
More News
Top Video
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpace same period in 2016
Chicago man gets 9 months in celebrity nude photo hack
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash honored with escort
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
More Video