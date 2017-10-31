Spooky Halloween cocktails

Every Halloween party needs a spooky signature cocktail.Egor Polonskiy, director of mixology at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, joined us to share three must-try recipes.1.5 oz. Patron Cafe XOHot chocolatePinch of chili powderGrated cinnamonPumpkin marshmallow1.5 oz. Patronoz. Patron Citrongeblood orange juiceoz. lime juice"Bloody" Tajin Rim2 oz. Patron Roca Reposado infused with charcoaloz. maple syrupFernetBlack liquorish candy