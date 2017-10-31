WINDY CITY LIVE

Spooky Halloween cocktails

Every Halloween party needs a spooky signature cocktail.

Egor Polonskiy, director of mixology at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, joined us to share three must-try recipes.
CHOCOLATE MUERTE
1.5 oz. Patron Cafe XO
Hot chocolate
Pinch of chili powder
Grated cinnamon
Pumpkin marshmallow
BLOODY MARGO
1.5 oz. Patron
oz. Patron Citronge
blood orange juice
oz. lime juice
"Bloody" Tajin Rim
MEXICAN HORROR STORY
2 oz. Patron Roca Reposado infused with charcoal
oz. maple syrup
Fernet
Black liquorish candy
