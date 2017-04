Starbucks launched a new lunch menu Tuesday and it's only being offered here in Chicago.The "Mercato" menu includes grab-and-go salads, sandwiches and sides that are made fresh daily. Offerings include everything from high-protein to vegetarian and vegan.The "Mercato" menu is available at more than 100 Starbucks locations in downtown Chicago.The company says unsold food will be donated each night to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.