FOOD & DRINK

Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce with most pesticides

EMBED </>More Videos

Love strawberries, spinach and nectarines? Watch out for pesticides. (Shutterstock)

Strawberries, spinach and nectarines top the Environmental Working Group's 2018 "dirty dozen," their annual list of produce that contain the most pesticides.

According to the organization, one strawberry sample contained 22 pesticide residues, and one-third of the strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides. Almost all spinach samples (97 percent) contained pesticide residues, while 94 percent of nectarine samples contained at least two pesticides.

Apples, grapes, peaches, cherries and pears round out the top eight. Tomatoes, celery, potatoes and sweet bell peppers finish out the "dirty dozen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodaccuweatherfruitfarming
FOOD & DRINK
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of kale from Trader Joe's
Free cone day at Ben & Jerry's
Lincoln Park sports bar has it all: Darts, frozen cocktails & deep-fried Oreos
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Consumers warned about contractor disputes as home repair season kicks off
Measure would hold websites linked to sex trafficking accountable
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Show More
Vehicle plunges into Tinley Park pond
Loyola's Sister Jean at Wrigley Field for Cubs opener
Resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
National Work Zone Safety Week aims to protect drivers, construction workers
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
More News