Surprising health benefits to Thanksgiving favorites

CHICAGO (WLS) --Stephanie Mansour of Step It Up With Steph stopped by ABC 7 on Sunday to share the surprising health benefits of casserole, turkey, stuffing, and even pumpkin pie! She also shows us how to detox if we have too much.
She joined us in the studio with tips including - start your day off by jump-starting your metabolism. Set yourself up for success at the beginning of the day, especially when you're detoxing. USE your leftovers to make a simple breakfast. Then focus on easily digestible foods, like cooked veggies & lean proteins.