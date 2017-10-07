Szechuan sauce returns to McDonald's for 1 day

Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce lined up at several McDonald's locations Saturday for the sauce's one-day comeback.The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film, "Mulan."After appearing in a recent episode of Cartoon Network's show, "Rick and Morty," fans lobbied McDonald's to bring the sauce back.Saturday, fans lined up at four McDonald's locations in Chicago to get a cup of the sauce."Me and my friend here, we've been waiting since about 8 a.m. this morning," said one fan of the sauce. "It's sort of like an inside joke with these people...It's a TV show that comes on and it's really funny and it references the sauce."The sauce was available at the following Chicago locations:2400 N. Lincoln Avenue1951 N. Western Avenue180 W. Adams Street5200 S. Lake Park Avenue