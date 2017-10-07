FOOD & DRINK

Szechuan sauce returns to McDonald's for 1 day

Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce lined up at several McDonald's locations Saturday for the sauce's one-day comeback.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce lined up at several McDonald's locations Saturday for the sauce's one-day comeback.

The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film, "Mulan."

After appearing in a recent episode of Cartoon Network's show, "Rick and Morty," fans lobbied McDonald's to bring the sauce back.

Saturday, fans lined up at four McDonald's locations in Chicago to get a cup of the sauce.

"Me and my friend here, we've been waiting since about 8 a.m. this morning," said one fan of the sauce. "It's sort of like an inside joke with these people...It's a TV show that comes on and it's really funny and it references the sauce."

The sauce was available at the following Chicago locations:

2400 N. Lincoln Avenue

1951 N. Western Avenue

180 W. Adams Street

5200 S. Lake Park Avenue
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Creepy clown delivers donuts in ambulance
Taste Talks return to Chicago
Healthier tailgate options
FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient in bakery's granola
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
9 shot since Friday evening, including 500th shooting death this year
Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
Police: Woman wanted for picking dying man's pockets
Police: Car crash in London is traffic accident, not terror
Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard
Would-be robber tackled by customers at Valparaiso Aldi
Police: Man attempted to lure girl waiting for school bus in Niles
Show More
Child caught in middle of brawl at Houston McDonald's
Cubs set lineup for Game 2 of NLDS against Washington Nationals
Creepy clown delivers donuts in ambulance
Bellwood shooting leads to crash on Eisenhower Expressway ramp
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos