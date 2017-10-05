FOOD & DRINK

TEQUILA ALERT: Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October

(Shutterstock / Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill + Bar)

By Alex Meier
GLENDALE, California --
You read that correctly.

For the entire month of October, Applebee's is offering customer $1 margaritas. No strings attached.

From open to close at participating locations, customers can enjoy dollar margarita, or "Dollaritas," to celebrate Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

RELATED: Applebee's, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants

"Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."

So, who's thirsty?
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
