HOLIDAY

Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie? Desserts reign in map of most searched Thanksgiving recipes

EMBED </>More Videos

In every state except for three, the most Googled Thanksgiving recipe is some type of pie, according to hayneedle.com. (Shutterstock)

A look at the most Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state reveals interesting trends about America's sweet tooth, according to online retailer hayneedle.com.


On the map, Illinois, Delaware, and Hawaii all have unique recipes: Sweet potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin crunch, respectively. But as for the rest of the country, there is clearly a debate: Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie?

Most of the country is searching for recipes to put some pumpkin pie on their Thanksgiving table. According to the data, which looked at Google Trends from 2011-2015 during the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the fall sweet was the top searched recipe in 26 states.

Coming in second place was pecan pie, which reigns supreme in the South as the most searched recipe in 12 states. Apple pie is mostly popular in the northeast, claiming nine states.

Though the map seems to suggest that Americans just love their sweets on Thanksgiving, hayneedle.com speculated reasons for the desserts' popularity.

"It's possible that people are simply less loyal to desserts and would rather Google a recipe than save one for repeat usage," the company wrote in a blog. "It's also possible that dishes like turkey are traditionally left to the host, while guests are expected to bring desserts or side dishes."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayholiday recipesrecipepumpkinapple
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Christkindlmarket opens Friday at Daley Plaza
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Chicago
Christmas tree display up at Museum of Science and Industry
Amazon looks to hire 1,000 seasonal workers; job fair in Joliet Thursday
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Chicago
Yorgo's Foods products recalled for listeria concerns
Best pizza in US: NYC mayor's press secretary refuels debate
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Woman charged in death of 2-year-old child
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Show More
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
Coworkers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Woman trying to cross tracks fatally struck by Metra train in Elgin, fire officials say
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
Radio anchor says Sen. Al Franken groped, kissed her without consent
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Pain Pendulum
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
ABC News finds allegations against 'Billion Dollar Landlords' nationwide
More Video