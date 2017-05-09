Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday

What's better than a Taco Tuesday? A Taco Thursday!On Thursday, Time Out Chicago will host its first taco tasting event with offerings from some of the city's best taco joints. Guests will sample a taco from each of the participating restaurants from all over the city and wash them down with two complimentary drinks.The event will also feature live DJ sets, music and games all night long to pump up the party atmosphere.COST: Tickets are $25WHEN: (Chose 1 of 2 sessions) 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ThursdayWHERE: Joe's on Weed Street, 940 W. Weed St., ChicagoPARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS: Mercadito, Dos Urban Cantina, Rojo Gusano, Taqueria El Asadero, Cemitas Puebla, Antique Taco, DeColores and Helo Taco!For more information and to book a ticket, visit:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taco-thursday-tickets-33631633120