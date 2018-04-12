WINDY CITY LIVE

Top Chef alum, Girl & the Goat owner Stephanie Izard

EMBED </>More Videos

Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her new cookbook, "Gather & Graze."

Top Chef alum, Stephanie Izard, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her new cookbook, "Gather & Graze." The book has recipes that hit all of the right salty, savory, tangy, and sweet notes. She shows us how to make her "tasty eggy kimchi bacon thing."

Izard recently won the title of "Iron Chef" on the Food Network.

She currently owns three restaurants in Chicago: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, and Duck Duck Goat.

For more information about Stephanie Izard, please visit: stephanieizard.com.

To pick up a copy of her new cookbook, please visit THIS LINK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcookingrestaurants
WINDY CITY LIVE
Us Weekly's Fashion Policeman Eric Himel shares spring fashions
Hottest products for new parents
Wrestler, comedian Mick Foley to perform at Zanie's
The Toy Insider Mom shares new summer games
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled
NECCO Wafers maker at risk of going out of business; candy stores react
Classic soul food favorites
Carnivores, behold: There are 4 new spots for Southern-style barbecue in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
California woman, 20, killed on spring break trip to Mexico
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
'The narco of narcos' Rafael Caro Quintero now on Top 10 Most Wanted list
'Swatting' call prompts police response at Lisle apartment building
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Chicago Police Board review of LeGrier, Jones shooting now underway
Show More
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled
Spotify and Hulu team up for $13 subscription bundle
More News