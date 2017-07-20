Top Chef alum Katsuji Tanabe now cooking at Barrio in River North

"Top Chef" alum Katsuji Tanabe stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his role as executive chef at the new Mexican restaurant, Barrio.
Ryan, Val and Ji competed against one another in the ultimate taco competition where Tanabe served as the final taste tester of their handmade tacos.
Barrio is located in Chicago's River North neighborhood at 65 W. Kinzie St., corner of Clark and Kinzie.
For more information about Barrio or to make reservations, visit barriochicago.com or call 312-940-9900.
