TV star, chef Geoffrey Zakarian talks food, shares cobb salad recipe

Yield: 2 Servings1 ea Chicken Breast, sliced2 ea Romaine Hearts, cleaned and halved3 ea Roma Tomatoes, quartered and seeds removed2 ea Eggs, Hard Boiled and quartered4 oz Blue Cheese, crumbled2 oz Cobb Salad Dressing Recipe1 ea Avocado, sliced1 sprig Tarragon, picked1 sprig Dill, picked1/2 oz croutons3 slices bacon, cooked crispy and choppedSalt, to tasteFresh cracked black pepperProcedure:1. Lightly dress romaine hearts with half the Cobb Salad Dressing, salt and fresh cracked black pepper in a mixing bowl. Place on bottom of the plate.2. Arrange eggs and tomatoes to top of lettuce, building up. Top with avocado, crumbled blue cheese and bacon.3. Garnish with croutons, dill and tarragon.4. Drizzle remaining dressing on top of salad.Ingredients:3 oz Blue Cheese, crumbled fine3/4 oz Red Wine Vinegar2.5 oz Cold Water4 ea Egg Yolks5 oz anola Oil1/4 cup Chopped ChivesSalt, to tasteProcedure:1. Combine the blue cheese, vinegar, water, and egg yolks in a mixing bowl. Mix until everything is combined.2. Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk.3. Taste and season with salt and pepper.4. Add the chives, and mix until evenly distributed.