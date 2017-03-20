  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TV star, chef Geoffrey Zakarian talks food, shares cobb salad recipe

Geoffrey Zakarian (WLS)

Geoffrey Zakarian is a distinguished chef, author and restaurateur well-known for not only what he brings to the kitchen but also for his turn as a TV personality. Geoffrey Zakarian is an "Iron Chef" and stars in the cooking shows, "Chopped," "Cooks vs. Cons" and "The Kitchen" and he's here to prepare a delicious dish for Ryan, Val and Ji.

For more about Zakarian, visit: http://www.geoffreyzakarian.com
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT GEOFFREY'S NEW KITCHEN PRODUCTS

RECIPE: CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Yield: 2 Servings

1 ea Chicken Breast, sliced
2 ea Romaine Hearts, cleaned and halved
3 ea Roma Tomatoes, quartered and seeds removed
2 ea Eggs, Hard Boiled and quartered
4 oz Blue Cheese, crumbled
2 oz Cobb Salad Dressing Recipe
1 ea Avocado, sliced
1 sprig Tarragon, picked
1 sprig Dill, picked

1/2 oz croutons
3 slices bacon, cooked crispy and chopped
Salt, to taste
Fresh cracked black pepper

Procedure:
1. Lightly dress romaine hearts with half the Cobb Salad Dressing, salt and fresh cracked black pepper in a mixing bowl. Place on bottom of the plate.
2. Arrange eggs and tomatoes to top of lettuce, building up. Top with avocado, crumbled blue cheese and bacon.
3. Garnish with croutons, dill and tarragon.
4. Drizzle remaining dressing on top of salad.

Cobb Salad Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:
3 oz Blue Cheese, crumbled fine

3/4 oz Red Wine Vinegar
2.5 oz Cold Water
4 ea Egg Yolks
5 oz anola Oil
1/4 cup Chopped Chives
Salt, to taste

Procedure:
1. Combine the blue cheese, vinegar, water, and egg yolks in a mixing bowl. Mix until everything is combined.
2. Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk.
3. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
4. Add the chives, and mix until evenly distributed.
