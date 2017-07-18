FOOD & DRINK

Walmart releases fruit punch-flavored pickles

(Walmart)

Looking for something to add to your summer barbecue? Walmart is now selling "Tropickles," which are essentially cucumber pickles floating in a jar of red fruit punch.

The pickles, which were released July 14, are now being sold under the discount retailer's Great Value brand. The "sweet and sour" combination is far from a zany, new idea. The sweet concoction has been popular in the South for years. In fact, fruit punch is only one of the many tangy treats seen at a Southern summer barbecue. There's also the Koolickle - pickles soaked in Kool-Aid - among other vegetable and fruit pickles made with the sugary drink, including watermelon.

"The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact)," the company said in a statement. "Now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."

The jars are $2 each at most Walmart locations. But for pickle purists, the classic dill slices are always nearby.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthycookingwatercoolerbarbecue
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes Tuesday
Mayor Emanuel, Hungry Hound talk Chicago cuisine
Extra Course: Chicken wings at HaiSous
Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Show More
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Missing mom's husband sought 'presumed death' letter days after Bahamas disappearance
Man in wheelchair fatally shot in Country Club Hills ID'd
12-year-old missing from Humboldt Park may be suicidal, police say
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos