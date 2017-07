Looking for something to add to your summer barbecue? Walmart is now selling "Tropickles," which are essentially cucumber pickles floating in a jar of red fruit punch.The pickles, which were released July 14, are now being sold under the discount retailer's Great Value brand. The "sweet and sour" combination is far from a zany, new idea. The sweet concoction has been popular in the South for years. In fact, fruit punch is only one of the many tangy treats seen at a Southern summer barbecue. There's also the Koolickle - pickles soaked in Kool-Aid - among other vegetable and fruit pickles made with the sugary drink, including watermelon."The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact)," the company said in a statement . "Now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."The jars are $2 each at most Walmart locations. But for pickle purists, the classic dill slices are always nearby.