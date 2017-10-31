FOOD & DRINK

Which Halloween candy is the best choice?

On Halloween, health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour showed us which candies to opt for to stay healthy.

PLAIN M & MS OR PEANUT M & MS

This one may seem like a trick question! While the peanut M & Ms have more calories, they actually have more protein. This means your body will be eating sugar plus protein, which is a healthier bet than just sugar alone. So pick the Peanut M & Ms!

WINNER: Peanut M & Ms

MILKY WAY OR SNICKER'S BAR
If you guessed the M & M question correctly, then you're probably going to guess the winner of this pair! The Snicker's Bar again has nuts in it, which makes it a healthier option than the Milky Way which is all sugar. However, make sure that you're sticking to the snack size serving of each, and not going overboard with a full size candy bar.

WINNER: Snicker's Bar

SOUR PATCH KIDS OR REGULAR GUMMY BEARS
The less sugar and fewer ingredients, the better. That's why regular gummy bears are better for you than sour patch kids. With almost 1/2 the grams of sugar as Sour Patch Kids, regular gummy bears still weigh in almost the same in calorie count...but because they have less sugar, they're the winner here.

WINNER: Gummy Bears

PEPPERMINT PATTIES OR PEPPERMINT CANDIES
A mini peppermint patty weighs in at 120 calories vs only 60 calories for 3 peppermint candies. Based on calorie count alone, peppermint candies are better for you. However, if you've got a craving for chocolate, the peppermint patties are made with dark chocolate, which is healthier than milk chocolate and other variations.

WINNER: Peppermint Candies

CANDY CORN OR KETTLE CORN
If you're looking for a sweet flavor and something to munch on piece by piece, make your own kettle corn by popping it in the microwave and save yourself at least 50 calories by bypassing the candy corn. You'll also be consuming a lot less sugar, and kettle corn is also a good source of fiber!

WINNER: Kettle Corn

For more help this holiday season, join the free 21 Day Challenge. Click here for more information.
