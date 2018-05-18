FOOD & DRINK

Woodfield Mall opens new dining pavilion

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of the Chicago area's largest shopping destinations opened its first-ever food court on Friday.

Woodfield Mall officials have actually christened the new area a "dining pavilion," saying it's "a few notches above your typical mall food court."

The $20 million, 820-seat showplace has a sleek and modern feel with floor-to-ceiling windows, armchair-like seating and large screen TVs. Shoppers have the choice of more than a dozen fast-casual dining options, including Blaze Pizza, Wok A Holic and Maoz Falafel and Grill.

