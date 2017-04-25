FOOD & DRINK

Worm found in student's school lunch in Pennsylvania

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. --
A popcorn chicken bowl served at a Pennsylvania school had an extra ingredient and it wasn't anything you'd want in your food.

A school district in central Pennsylvania has confirmed a Snapchat photo is legitimate.

It showed a corn ear worm that came in the corn found in a student's lunch.
It happened Monday at Hughesville High School in Lycoming County in Pennsylvania.

Word spread quickly through social media.

The superintendent is not holding cafeteria workers at fault.

Instead, the district has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture which supplied the corn used in the dish.
