A popcorn chicken bowl served at a Pennsylvania school had an extra ingredient and it wasn't anything you'd want in your food.A school district in central Pennsylvania has confirmed a Snapchat photo is legitimate.It showed a corn ear worm that came in the corn found in a student's lunch.It happened Monday at Hughesville High School in Lycoming County in Pennsylvania.Word spread quickly through social media.The superintendent is not holding cafeteria workers at fault.Instead, the district has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture which supplied the corn used in the dish.