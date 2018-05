Aurora police said a multi-car freight train derailed near South River Street and Third Street at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.No injuries were initially reported. Aurora Animal Care and Control and another business in the 600-block of River in the area were evacuated as a precaution.Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. They have not said what the freight train was carrying.Metra said its trains are not affected by the derailment.