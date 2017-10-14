CHICAGO (WLS) --A husband is shattered after his wife was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Rogers Park, as the two headed out on a dinner date Friday night.
She was the love of her husband's life and an adored teacher at Chicago's Waldorf School. Cynthia Trevillion, 64, is also the latest victim of Chicago's gun violence.
"She was an extremely generous soul... she radiates warmth and empathy to all who know her. She has many, many friendships," said John Trevillion, Cynthia's husband.
John Trevillion was walking with his wife at 6:30 Friday night. The two, heading to the L stop at Morse and Glenwood Avenues when police said someone driving by in an SUV began shooting at a group of men nearby.
Cynthia was struck in the head by one of those bullets and collapsed beside her husband. She later died at the hospital. Saturday, activists passed out flyers and asked the public for tips on the shooter's identity.
"Anyone has that info? Do the right thing and call and give up the information," said community activist Andrew Holmes.
Half a mile away, the Chicago Waldorf School, where Cynthia taught math and provided educational support for students, released a statement saying, ""Our thoughts and prayers are with John and Cynthia's family. Cynthia was a beloved faculty member for over 30 years. Her Waldorf family reaches hundreds if not thousands of grieving friends.
Just as Cynthia was a proud source of strength for Rogers Park, the Chicago Waldorf School stands resolute in our commitment to be a force of good for our neighborhood and Chicago. Cynthia's spirit will carry us in this important work."
"She is being held right now by colleagues across the continent in Canada, us, she's being held as she makes her journey," John Trevillion said.
In an emotional conversation with John Trevillion, he brought up the Las Vegas shooting and said anyone who believes these sorts of shootings are the price of freedom is delusional.