Girl, 13, abducted and sexually assaulted in Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 13-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted Saturday morning in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

An armed man in a gray SUV abducted the victim in the 8600-block of South Halsted Avenue at about 7:20 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to another location where she was sexually assaulted.

The victim was then driven to the area of 86th and Peoria streets where she was let go.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 19-25 years old and wearing a gray Wonder Woman T-shirt, dark colored jeans and black Air Jordan shoes. The suspect was possibly driving a small to medium sized gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8272.
