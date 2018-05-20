Glenview teen killed in Morton Grove crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash early Sunday in north suburban Morton Grove, police said.The victim was identified as Jun S. Yang, of Glenview, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.At about 3:20 a.m., Morton Grove police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic signal support pole at Dempster Street and Waukegan Road.Yang, who was driving, was seriously injured and transported to Advocate Lutheran Hospital. He later died.A passenger was treated and released from the hospital, police said.Dempster was closed for several hours while they investigated the crash.