Glenwood man, 29, killed in I-57 crash in Will County

A multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) killed one person. (WLS)

A 29-year-old man from south suburban Glenwood was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 3:40 p.m., Thomas Stiso was driving northbound on I-57 south of Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) when a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended him, police said. His car was then forced into the rear of a Volvo truck tractor/tanker trailer.

Stiso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was moving at a slow pace in the area, police said, and the driver of the Cadillac failed to reduce speed before hitting Stiso's vehicle.

A child was a passenger in the Cadillac, but was not secured in a child restraint system and was ejected out of the rear passenger side window. The child and Cadillac driver were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 45-year-old Peotone man, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to secure child in a proper child restraint system and driving while license revoked, according to state police.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
