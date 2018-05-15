Glenwood man, 29, killed in I-57 crash in Will County

At about 3:40 p.m., Thomas Stiso was driving northbound on I-57 south of Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) when a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended him, police said. His car was then forced into the rear of a Volvo truck tractor/tanker trailer.
Stiso was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic was moving at a slow pace in the area, police said, and the driver of the Cadillac failed to reduce speed before hitting Stiso's vehicle.
A child was a passenger in the Cadillac, but was not secured in a child restraint system and was ejected out of the rear passenger side window. The child and Cadillac driver were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 45-year-old Peotone man, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to secure child in a proper child restraint system and driving while license revoked, according to state police.