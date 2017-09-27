Gold Coast carjacking ends in Near West Side crash; driver arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges are pending against a driver who was involved in a carjacking near Chicago's Magnificent Mile and led officers on a miles-long pursuit that ended in a crash near the United Center Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old male driver was arrested just after 8 p.m. near West Madison Street and South Seeley Avenue, after crashing the stolen vehicle into another car. Police said a weapon was recovered after the crash.

The suspect was with a 20-year-old woman when he allegedly stole the black 2012 Jeep Cherokee in the 100-block of East Chestnut Street in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood earlier that evening and sped away from officers.

The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was not hurt. Police have not yet said whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The carjacking victim positively identified the suspect. The woman was released without charges.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingpolice chasecrashChicagoNear West SideGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man mugged on path near Shedd Aquarium, thrown into Lake Michigan
VIDEO: Safe stolen from Bridgeport home
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey
Trump to visit Puerto Rico nearly 2 weeks after Maria hit
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for 1st time next year
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
Cubs magic number stands at 1; Chicago fans optimistic
BBB warns of fraudulent online dog sales
Show More
'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged
Good Samaritan saves driver on fire in fatal multi-semi crash on I-80
Sex assault reported on Gurnee walking path
ABC7's Hosea Sanders speaks about his battle with prostate cancer
Gold Coast carjacking ends in Near West Side crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos