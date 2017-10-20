Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home

About half a million dollars' worth of stolen items have been recovered from a home in Maywood, Chicago police said Friday.It's one of the largest hits the department has ever see, with about 400-500 items recovered from the home.The items include lawn mowers, generators, construction and industrial tools, high-end bikes and much more all recovered by Chicago police detectives.The items were all found in a home in the 1800-block of South Second Avenue in Maywood after officers with the Chicago Police 25th District executed a search warrant Thursday.Chicago Police 25th District Commander Anthony Escamilla said it could not have happened without the coordinated effort of his burglary team, the gang intelligence unit, and residents that saw something suspicious and told police."It's a testimony to the people in the area and how much they really are on board with us and they really want make things better on a whole front between the police and the community," Escamilla said.One person is in custody and is expected to face charges. If you have had items stolen and want to check if it is at the 25th District Police Station, 5555 W. Grand Avenue, bring an ID and a receipt of the item if you have it to claim the stolen property.