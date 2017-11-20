Head of Chicago Red Cross heading to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago chapter of the Red Cross is sending more than just supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago chapter of the Red Cross is sending more than just supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

With so much of the island still in crisis, two local women will soon be on the ground to help eight weeks after Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria.

Clean drinking water and food are still hard to get on Puerto Rico. About three hundred schools are still closed and about sixty percent of the island remains without power.

Monday morning, the head of Chicago's Red Cross is heading to Puerto Rico to help. Celena Roldan and her mother Ida, a mental health expert, will try to help where they can:

"There's literally communities that still were encountering individuals that were seeing people, the Red Cross, for the first time and have had no contact since the hurricane hit," Roldan said.

There are currently some 500 Red Cross relief workers on the island providing aid but they have yet to get to many remote communities.

Former President Bill Clinton will travel to Puerto Rico Monday as well. He will meet with the governor and the mayor of San Juan. The Clinton Foundation has provided assistance to the island.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricane mariared crossdisaster reliefChicagoUniversity VillageO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago Red Cross head to visit Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims
Top Stories
Charles Manson dies at 83
Black ice leads to multiple crashes on Chicago roads
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
Body of Valparaiso man, 20, recovered from NW Indiana lake
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Bears WR Cam Meredith giving back to kids for Thanksgiving
Show More
Program uses dogs to help kids learn to read
Weirdest things found in storage units
Special Counsel sends wide-ranging request for documents to Justice Department
Border Patrol agent killed in southwest Texas
More News
Top Video
Chicago Red Cross head to visit Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims
Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
Program teaches children how to protect themselves against online predators
More Video