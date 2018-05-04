Live Broadcast
HEALTH & FITNESS
4 cases of mumps confirmed at Western Illinois University
WLS
Friday, May 04, 2018 10:04PM
MACOMB, Ill. (WLS) --
Four confirmed cases of the mumps have been reported at Western Illinois University.
All of the patients are students.
State, county and university health officials are working to investigate and contain the cases.
Related Topics:
health
mumps
college
Illinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
