AARP fights for Medicare protections

AARP is launching a new campaign to protect Medicare recipients from losing their coverage. (WLS)

AARP is launching a new campaign to protect Medicare recipients from losing their coverage. The organization says some in Congress are actively working to cut the program in favor of a voucher system. AARP said cuts to Medicare would increase health care costs for both current, and future retirees. The Illinois President of AARP, Rosanna Marquez, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about Medicare and its vital role for a healthy senior population.

