Aurora grade school closed for rest of week due to flu

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --A west suburban grade school has closed for the rest of the week because of the flu.
Holy Angels Catholic School in Aurora says it has canceled classes to try and minimize exposure to the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control said another 16 children have died from the flu, bringing the number of flu-associated deaths in kids to 53 so far this season.
Last week, a North Riverside elementary school also closed for the week because of the flu. Komarek Elementary School officials said they made the decision to close after more than 80 children called in sick.