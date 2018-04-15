  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
RECALL

Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled in 9 states over salmonella fears

EMBED </>More Videos

The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065.

By
Check your eggs as more than 200 million are being recalled because of potential contamination of salmonella.

According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.

The eggs have been sold in various stores in nine states, including Walmart and Food Lion.

Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.



The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. The FDA, urges you to stop using the recalled eggs right away and return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the recalled eggs may be contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallssalmonellaFDAtroubleshooternorth carolina newsColoradoFloridaNew JerseyNew YorkPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaWest VirginiaIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire hazard
FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement over kratom
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Consumer Reports: Leafy greens slow memory loss
Meet the 112-year-old named oldest living man in the world
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Wisconsin man charged in Lakeview home invasion
4 seriously injured in LSD crash in Gold Coast
Driver of stolen car crashes, flees in Englewood
Gay rights lawyer immolates self in NYC in ecology protest
South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
5 people wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago
Show More
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into 2018 Rock Hall of Fame
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philadelphia store goes viral
Prosecutors: Texas man killed girlfriend in Chicago after both reported missing
More News