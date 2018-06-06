Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis is back in the hospital Wednesday, undergoing what's being called a "planned medical procedure."Lewis announced she had brain cancer in 2014. Before that, she had discussed a possible run for mayor.She was hospitalized in 2017 for a stroke.CTU vice president Jesse Sharkey released a statement saying Lewis is "in great spirits" and she said to "tell our delegates, let's get ready to fight!"Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying, "While we have sat on opposite sides of the negotiating table, I have been proud to call Karen Lewis a dear friend and close confidante. Karen has faced her health challenges with the same fearlessness, tenacity and resolve that have made her a legendary labor leader and earned her the respect of Chicagoans and educators around the world. I join residents across Chicago in wishing Karen Lewis a full and speedy recovery."