  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HEALTH & FITNESS

Debunking misconceptions about cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

There are a lot of misconceptions what could be contributing factors to cancer. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There are a lot of misconceptions what could be contributing factors to cancer. Dr. Dennis Citrin helped debunk some of the misconceptions.

Question #1: Eating soy can minimize one's chances of getting breast cancer - fact or fiction?

This is fiction. Soy does not have any impact one way or the other. Some say it increases the risk of breast cancer because of the estrogen, but this is not true. However, when consumed, it should be natural (not processed) soy, and soy supplements are not recommended. Just make sure your overall diet is balanced and nutritious, whether or not it includes soy.

Question #2: Breast size does not impact your susceptibility to the disease - fact or fiction?

The answer is fact. Women with breasts of any size can be diagnosed with breast cancer. Obesity however can play a role in breast cancer risk, so women with larger breasts due to obesity may be at a slightly higher risk of developing the disease.

Question #3: Women only need to see a surgeon when being diagnosed with breast cancer - fact or fiction?

This is fiction. Historically, surgery was the first step for women diagnosed with breast cancer. We have moved into a new paradigm of breast cancer treatment in which every woman should meet with a surgeon and a medical oncologist prior to beginning any treatment. Surgery and drug treatment will still be the major treatment options, but the sequencing will depend upon the specific details of the woman's individual cancer type.
Question #4: There are other physical signs of breast cancer besides the presence of a lump - fact or fiction?

This is fact. Other signs and symptoms for breast cancer may include:
  • Skin dimpling in the breast

  • A bloody nipple discharge

  • Or, there could be no symptoms at all, but something is found in a mammogram



Question #5: Getting a mastectomy provides a better chance of getting rid of breast cancer over a lumpectomy - face or fiction?

This is fiction. Surgery is an integral part of breast cancer treatment. Limited surgery, such as the lumpectomy, has been proven to be as effective as mastectomy in most cases. In general, the majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer do not require a mastectomy. Long term studies have shown little or no survival benefit to a double mastectomy when the remaining healthy breast is removed- the cure rate is exactly the same. In fact, unnecessary mastectomy poses a greater risk to women's long-term health. Yet, many women consider this option for fear of the cancer developing in the second breast. They believe by removing the other breast, they will never have to deal with cancer again. Breast cancer in the second breast is typically not a recurrence of the original cancer.

For more information, visit http://www.cancercenter.com/midwestern/.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerbreast cancer
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
Newsviews: Affordable Care Act enrollment
Skincare tips for the cold
Food to help your brain and prevent Alzheimer's disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
Slain boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from neck, nurse testifies
'Somebody knows this kid': Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Man charged in Greektown restaurant shooting
Police searching driver who rammed pickup truck, killing young father
2 men killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
Show More
More than 14,000 apply to be Chicago police officers
Cleveland cop accused of rape on the run after breaking ankle monitor
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more vegetables recalled for listeria fears
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Man charged in fatal unincorporated Grayslake shooting
More News
Top Video
Police searching driver who rammed pickup truck, killing young father
Gov. Rauner announces re-election bid
Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
More Video