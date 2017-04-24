HEALTH & FITNESS

Dr. Ian Smith takes on America's sugar addiction

Dr. Ian Smith talks about his new book and America's sugar addiction.

By
New York Times bestselling author and doctor, Ian Smith is taking on America's addiction to sugar.

In his new book "Blast the Sugar Out," Smit says in just five weeks you can take your life back and regain control of your health. He joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live in studio to talk about it.

"Blast the Sugar Out" is designed to help those who are pre-diabetic, diabetic or anyone who wants to reduce sugar consumption and lose weight.

It is available Tuesday, April 25.
